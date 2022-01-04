First of its kind Heli-hub to be set up in Gurugram

Haryana deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said a heli-hub will be set up in Gurugram, where many aviation facilities will be available like heliport, hangars, repairs and other related services.

This heli-hub will be the first of its kind in the country to have all the above facilities at one place for helicopters, Chautala said after presiding over a meeting of senior officers of civil aviation department, town and country planning and other departments at his office today.

The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of civil aviation department, said the place where the heli-hub will be built in Gurugram will be near to the metro facility along with easy connectivity to industrial areas like Noida, Bhiwadi etc.

He directed the officers to prepare a detailed project report of the above proposed heli-hub and expedite work for taking land and starting other facilities.

Chautala also directed the officers of the Civil Aviation Department to find additional land around Bhiwani, Narnaul and Pinjore airstrips so that other aviation related activities can be expanded. He said that such activities or projects ensure the benefit of the development of the entire area.