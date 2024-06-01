RKM School students get chance to work with car major in Gurugram

Twenty one students of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira (Eklavya Model Residential School) have been inducted as apprentices in Maruti Suzuki India in Gurugram.

Those who got the chance are aged between 18 and 20 years, who passed higher secondary examinations in 2023 and 2024. They will receive training in the automotive manufacturing department and will get a monthly stipend of Rs 16,000 per month in the first year and Rs 18,000 per month in the second year. Their food and accommodation is free.

Tribal Welfare department and technical education department of the state government along with the office of the district magistrate, Jhargram also helped the students to sit for campus recruitment.

Of the 21 students who got the chance, 18 have joined the company.

Swami Vedpurushananda, secretary of the Centre, felt very proud over the induction of the students.

It may be recalled that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had requested Swami Suhitanandaji, the then general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission and now one of the vice-presidents to take over the school to provide best education to the ST students.

In 2024, most of the students passed Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations with high first division marks. RKM has given all the facilities to the students. There are computer labs, language labs at the school. Most of those who got apprenticeships are first generation learners. The students come from economically challenged families. In addition the students regularly take part in sports and cultural activities.