Dushyant Chautala offers support to Congress to bring down BJP govt in Haryana

Amid political crisis in Haryana following the withdrawal of support by three independents to the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP regime, former BJP ally and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday offered to give outside support to the Congress in order to bring down the government. Chautala also said that the Governor has the power to order a floor test.

The withdrawal of support by three independents from the Saini government triggered a political crisis in the state with the Opposition claiming the state government has lost the majority.

“The government that was formed two months back, is now in the minority because two of the MLAs who supported them — one from the BJP and the other an Independent — have resigned. Three Independent MLAs who were supporting them, have withdrawn their support and have written to the Governor. JJP has clearly said that if a No Confidence Motion is brought against this government, we will support the motion.

”We have also written to the Governor about it. Now, Congress has to take this step (seeking a floor test). Congress will have to decide if they are going to take any steps to corner the current BJP,” Chautala said.

He further demanded that the Governor implement President’s Rule in Haryana if the state government doesn’t have the “majority.”

“The Governor has the power to order a floor test to see if the government has the strength and if it doesn’t have the majority, immediately implement President’s Rule in the state,” he added.

The three MLAs are Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Charkhi Dadri. All of them decided to extend support to Congress.

At present, the 90-member strong Haryana Legislative Assembly has an effective strength of 88 members.

Two seats have fallen vacant after former Chief Minister Manohar Lal resigned from Karnal to make way for Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced him as the Chief Minister. The second seat fell vacant after Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala from the Rania constituency, supporting the government, resigned from his Assembly membership after joining the BJP.

As per the current strength of the House, the majority mark is 45.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said that the BJP-led state government has no moral right to remain in power.

“The way three independent MLAs have withdrawn their support and supported Congress in Haryana, the government here has come into the minority. A minority government has no moral right. This government should resign immediately on moral grounds,” Hooda told reporters.