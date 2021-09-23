Constable Recruitment: Over 4.71 lakh candidates to appear for Punjab Police’s exam on Sep 25 & 26

Over 4.71 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the written examination for the posts of constable in the district and armed cadres of the Punjab Police.

The additional director general of police (ADGP) and chairperson of Central Recruitment Board for Constables, Gurpreet Kaur Deo on Thursday said admit cards have been issued to as many as 4,71,007 candidates, who have applied for the 4358 posts of constable in the district and armed cadre.

The written test, to be held on 25 September and 26 September, is being conducted in two shifts including 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., she added.

“To ensure smooth and hassle-free conduct of examinations, 187 examination centres have been earmarked across the state and elaborate security arrangements have been made by the concerned districts,” said Deo.

She said that the candidates, who will clear the written test will be called by the board to appear for the physical trial and documents verification.

To ensure that all the examinations are being held in an absolutely fair and transparent manner, the Punjab Police has appointed a renowned IT consultancy firm to conduct these exams, said the ADGP, while adding that the entrusted company has been ensuring stringent security measures for maintaining the fairness and integrity of the written examination.

Although, do’s and dont’s regarding the written examinations are being widely circulated via official pages of Punjab Police on various social media platforms, the ADGP reiterated that all candidates should reach their concerned examination centre well in time.

Deo made it clear that candidates must bring their admit cards, one passport size colour photo, original id proof such as Aadhar card, passport, pan card, driving license or voter card to appear for the examination.

The ADGP said that jammers have been installed at all the examination centres to prevent internet or Bluetooth connectivity. She said that if any candidate is found indulging in cheating or any other unscrupulous activity, the strictest possible action will be initiated.