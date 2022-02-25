Channi, Harsimrat seek safe return of Punjabis stuck in Ukraine

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged the Union minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to immediately make necessary arrangements for the safe evacuation of Punjabis stuck up in war hit Ukraine.

In a letter to Jaishankar, the CM apprised the former that a number of students and other Punjabis are stranded in Ukraine. Pointing out further, Channi said that their parents and family members are worried about their safety in wake of the situation developed there.

Besides, the stranded persons in Ukraine are also facing several problems like proper shelter, cash crunch etc. He however, requested the ministry of external affairs to further intensify its efforts to explore all diplomatic channels for ensuring safe and secure return of such persons to India.

Meanwhile, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also urged Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Punjabi students trapped in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia as well as their safe passage to India.

The member of Parliament from Bathinda, Badal shared a list of 33 students from Punjab who are studying in various colleges in Ukraine. She said there was a likelihood of more Punjabis being stranded in Ukraine besides people from other States in the country.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader said a concerted effort needed to be taken through the Indian embassy in Ukraine to ensure the safety of the students and Indian nationals there.

She said simultaneously it should be explored as to how all Indians could be evacuated from Ukraine by road due to halt of flights.

Badal also reached out separately to secretary (west) in the Union external affairs ministry, Reenat Sandhu and requested that the all needed help be extended to Indian students through the embassy in Ukraine.