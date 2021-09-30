Channi directs for bare minimum security cover as CM

Reiterating his emphasis on curtailing security in order to curb VIP culture in the State, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday asked the police department to keep only bare minimum number of security personnel with him.

During a security review meeting, the Director-General of Police, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota apprised the CM that the security personnel strength is being reviewed keeping in view his directions as well as the threat perception.

Channi had earlier said he is a common man and set the wheels in motion to end the VIP culture in government functioning thereby facilitating the common masses.

The CM, during his address at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University at Kapurthala, had said he was surprised to learn that after assuming charge of my CM office suddenly he has 1000 security personnel to guard him. “I am one of you and I don’t need an army of 1000 security personnel to protect me from my own brethren”, Channi had said.

Terming that it is sheer wastage of government resources, the CM had said that this cannot be allowed as what harm my own Punjabis will do to him as he too is a common man like them.