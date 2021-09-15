Chandigarh Police busts inter-state vehicle lifters gang

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three members of an inter-state vehicle lifters gang.

With their arrest, Crime Branch solved four cases of vehicle theft and two cases of burglary, an official spokesperson said adding six more vehicles have been recovered and taken into police possession.

The three accused have been identified as Abrar Khan (36), a resident of Bhamipur in Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, Ashlam (52) a resident of Gyaspura Colony, Ludhiana and Kalilahmed (55), a resident of MoallaJama Masjid Amroha (UP).

The spokesperson said acting on secret information, Abrar khan and Aslam were apprehended from near Jiri Mandi, Sector 39, Chandigarh by the team of the Crime Branch while they were going to dispose of the stolen bullet motorcycle to the scrap dealer at Maloya.

During further interrogation, a total of six cases was worked out and 10 vehicles (eight motorcycles and two cars) were recovered on their instance, the spokesperson added.

Abrar Khan has already been arrested by Chandigarh Police in 16 house theft and motor vehicle theft cases He used to steal the vehicle and dispose of it with the help of Aslam.

Aslam was the coordinator who used to find the willing buyer (scrap dealer) Khalil Ahmed. The scrap dealer has also been arrested along with the other accused. Two dismantle stolen cars have been recovered from the possession of Khalil Ahmed, the spokesperson said.