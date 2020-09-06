Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for Covid-19.

The CM had isolated himself after coming in contact with two legislators who had later tested positive. He came in contact with the legislators in the Assembly on August 28 during a one-day session of the House.

Amarinder, who presided over a virtual high-level meeting of ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, disclosed during the interaction that he had got himself tested today and was found negative.

This was the third time the CM had got himself tested for Coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic. As many as 35 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Punjab have tested positive for Covid-19.

These include five ministers who have tested positive for the virus include parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra, rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, jai l s minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and industries minister Sunder Sham Arora.

Others who tested positive include Ajaib Singh Bhatti, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Hardial Kamboj, Harjot Kamal, Pargat Singh, Manpreet Singh Ayali, NK Sharma, Rozy Barkandi, Gurpratap Singh Vadala, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Harinder Pal Singh, Manjeet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Principal Budh Ram, Dalveer Singh, Kanwarjit Singh, Darshan Singh Brar and Surinder Dabar Singh