Reiterating Punjab’s position seeking early resolution of the farm laws’ deadlock, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Centre to rethink its stand on the legislations while appealing to the farmers to find an early solution to the problem that was adversely impacting the state’s economy and also posed a serious danger to national security.

The problem needs to be solved quickly, the CM stressed during a crucial meeting here with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom he urged to ensure that the Centre government addresses the concerns of the farmers.

The CM told reporters during a brief interaction after his meeting with Shah that while he and his government were not involved in mediation in any way and the matter had to be resolved between the Centre and the farmers, an early resolution was vital in the interest of both Punjab and the country.

Stressing the need to protect minimum support price ( MSP) and continue with the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) based Mandi system, the CM urged Shah to listen to the farmers with an open mind to resolve the standoff quickly so that farmers from Punjab and other states, including a large number of women, can return to their homes.

A solution has to be found at the earliest, he said, adding that he had come to meet the Union home minister to reiterate Punjab’s stand on the imbroglio between the farmers and the central government, as well as the need to secure the future of the farming community and agriculture.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM on Thursday expressed grief at the death of two farmers, Gurjant Singh and Gurbachan Singh, while participating in the ongoing protests against the farm laws.

The CM has announced financial assistance of Rs Five lakh each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased farmers, the Amarinder prayed to the Almighty to give them courage to bear the irreparable loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed souls.

A farmer Gurjant Singh, from village Bachhoana in Mansa district, died in Delhi during agitation against farm laws, while Gurbachan Singh (80), from village Bhinder Khurd in Moga district, died due to massive heart attack during a protest at Moga on Wednesday.