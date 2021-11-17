Capt Amarinder thanks PM, HM for reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union home minister Amit Shah for reopening the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

He said the reopening of the corridor was a long pending demand of the millions and millions of followers of Guru Nanak as it had been closed last year due to the outbreak of the pandemic. The corridor will reopen from tomorrow, Wednesday, two days before the Guruparab celebrations.

“There could not have been a better occasion than now for opening of the corridor as thousands of devotees will get the chance to pay their obeisance at the holy shrine on the Guruparab day itself”, Amarinder said in a statement here today.