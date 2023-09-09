Amarinder denies meeting Sonia, reiterates his commitment to BJP

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and two-time former Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, on Saturday, dismissed the rumours on some social media news platforms that he had met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Amarinder, who had quit the Congress to float his own party which was later merged with the BJP, said these were baseless rumours without any iota of truth. The former CM said he was committed to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

The veteran leader said he had made up his mind once for all and he will always remain committed to the BJP. “At such a level you don’t look back,” he remarked while adding that it is his principle in life that a decision once taken is never taken back.

Advertisement

This denial by Amarinder comes amid reports that the Punjab Congress leadership is in talks with some of its former leaders, who had joined the BJP last year, for their homecoming ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides Amarinder, former ministers in the previous Congress government, besides former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, have joined the BJP in the recent past.

The former Congress ministers who had joined the BJP are Manpreet Badal, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi.