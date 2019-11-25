For the convenience of pilgrims going for the pilgrimage of Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the Punjab government on Saturday started bus service from Bus Stand Dera Baba Nanak to the entry point of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Disclosing this, transport minister Razia Sultana said for the Kartarpur Corridor, a bus has started operating from Saturday.

She said that this bus will start from Bus Stand Dera Baba Nanak at 8:45 am and reach Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at 9 a.m. In the evening, a bus will start from the corridor to Bus Stand Dera Baba Nanak at 5:15 p.m.

Sultana said that depending on the number of passengers the frequency of this service will be increased. She said that she had already directed the Punjab Roadways to immediately start shuttle service up to the Passenger Terminal and later in the day the shuttle service would start from the Bus Stand.

The minister further directed Punjab Roadways to extend some existing bus services to Dera Baba Nanak from other major cities up to Passenger Terminal on the India-Pakistan border.