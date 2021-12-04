After breaking alliance with BJP, SAD in no position to resolve Sikh issues: Sirsa

With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using dirty tricks to induct Manjinder Singh Sirsa into the party, the former SAD leader (Sirsa) on Saturday said after breaking alliance with BJP, SAD in no position to resolve Sikh issues.

In a statement today, Sirsa – who was an Akali Dal leader close to the Badals- said he was surprised at these allegations leveled by Akali leadership.

He said that if BJP had to coerce him, the party would have asked him to join as president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and not as an individual.

Sirsa said he had joined voluntarily because after breaking the alliance with this party, the SAD was not in a position to work on resolving Sikh issues as there was no one left to help them out.

The BJP leader further said he has left Akali Dal without leveling any sort of allegations, unlike others who blamed the grand old party for turning into a family-centric party and on sacrilege and drug issues.

“I am a positive man with one main focus to serve the community and it is possible only by being a member of the national party,” Sirsa said adding he will not get distracted by wild allegations levelled against him by anybody.

He said that Akali Dal today has been reduced to a regional party as its leadership itself claims and it’s not focusing on pan-India Sikh issues.

Sirsa further said Sikhs residing outside Punjab in fact that those residing in Punjab also were looking towards him to take up their issues.

He said that Sikhs of Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh have several issues daunting them and they are seeking help to resolve their crisis.

He said that besides them, issues of Gurdwara Dongmar, Gian Godri, and several other issues need to be resolved.

“These issues can be resolved on a platform like BJP to raise my voice at a national level. I can also help resolve Sikh issues at the International level too,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa said establishing Sikh University in Delhi and helping Sikh students scale new heights was his goal on which he will work as a BJP leader in the country.

SAD leader Sirsa, who was also the chief of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, joined BJP on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Before joining the BJP, Sirsa in a tweet had announced his resignation from the DSGMC.