LS polls an opportunity to save democracy, constitution: Kharge

Alleging that the BJP and the RSS are out to change the Indian Constitution and to kill democracy, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge reminded the public that the ‘Lok Sabha Polls-2024 is an opportunity to defeat the nefarious designs of the saffron party.

“The way the BJP government played with democracy and their leaders are pledging to change the constitution it becomes clear that if they come to power, both these institutions will be in jeopardy,” he said.

Hence, he gave a call to the people to wake up and “save your rights with the democracy.

Kharge was addressing a mammoth Congress rally here at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium. On the occasion, the Congress president released the party’s ‘Nyay Patra’ (manifesto).

On the PM’s slogan of combating corruption, Kharge said, “Two CMs are in jail. It is being said there is an attack on corruption, but everyone is corrupt in their party (the BJP). They are taking all the parties with them by inviting the corrupt and no one is raising questions on them.”

On the prime minister’s everyday assurance, Kharge said, “He (Modi) is calling everywhere ‘my guarantee’… this (guarantee) is our word which Modi stole. Congress has used the guarantee word in Himachal Pradesh (praised Priyanka’s efforts), then in Telangana and Karnataka. The party CMs fulfilled their guarantees.”

“This time, he (Modi) has brought a new song and drama. Modi’s guarantee… he does not take the name of his party, the BJP. If there is Modi, then it is possible… If there is Modi, then it is guaranteed”, he pointed out.

In a very personal remark on Modiji, Kharge said, “It has been said he (the PM) has a 56-inch chest which is very strong. I would ask him to call a tailor and get it measured. China crossed the border, built houses inside (our territory), changing the names of places, but he (Modi) is not worried. How is it then that the chest could be strong?”

In another direct jibe at Modi, Kharge said, “This man says everywhere I did this, I did that. Congress, in its 55-year regime, built all the infrastructures, IITs, AIIMs, dams, and IGNP in Rajasthan. Nowadays the railway line is in discussion. This line is from the time of the British till the time of Nehruji. What is Modi doing now? Modi is flagging off Vande Bharat to run on the very railway lines. We have prepared the infrastructure and you are taking credit for it. Simply go to the station and give the green signal, this is Modi’s ploy to take credit.”

“We never were among those who lie like Modi. Every time they (the BJP) come up with a new lie. How many guarantees have they given to us before? Modi is the sardar of lies. I do not know why he does so.”

Listing Modi’s public assurances during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Veteran congress leader asked the public, “What about the 20 crore jobs promised by the BJP? Did the youth of the country get 20 crore jobs in 10 years? What about the black money? Has he brought it from abroad and transferred Rs 15 lakh each to the accounts of the Indians?”

“BJP leaders and Modi ji are living in a hollow world. In music, in fame, you only see good things, big events. All this is to hide the truth,” he remarked.

Kharge assured that the Congress’ Nayay Patra would ensure the implementation of all the guarantees of the Congress if voted to power.