Bhagwant Mann led Cabinet gives nod to 25,000 govt jobs in 1st meeting

The Punjab Cabinet in its maiden meeting on Saturday gave a green signal for providing 25,000 government jobs to the youth in various departments, boards and corporations of the state

government.

A decision to this effect was taken during a maiden Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann this afternoon. Disclosing today, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that this historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in the government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism.

Out of the total 25,000 government jobs, 10,000 would be offered for various posts in Punjab Police whereas the remaining 15,000 jobs would be given in other departments.

The process of advertisement and notification of these jobs would be initiated within a month, added the spokesperson. In a video message, the CM said the state is facing unemployment on a large scale and the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to take a decision to address this issue after forming the government in Punjab.

He said providing employment is also imperative as youth of the state are forced to go abroad for jobs. “So we have fulfilled our promise in the first Cabinet meeting bypassing the agenda for 25,000 jobs…” he said adding recruitment for these posts will be without discrimination, favor or bribe. Mann said the process for filling up these 25,000 jobs will be initiated within a month. The CM said his government will also fulfill the remaining promises made to the people but will need some time for it.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet also cleared the presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2021-22 to be presented in the ensuing Assembly session. This decision would provide a budget for additional or excess expenditure incurred by various departments during the financial year 2021-22 to liquidate the pending liabilities.

Further, in accordance with the provisions contained in Clause (3) of Article 203 of the Constitution of India, the Cabinet also gave approval to present the Supplementary Demands for grants of the government of Punjab for the year 2021-22.

Similarly, the Cabinet also gave approval for presentation of the Statement of Estimated Expenditure (Vote on Account) from 1 April to 30 June of the State of Punjab for the year 2022-23 mandated to be presented in the State Assembly in ensuing Punjab Vidhan Sabha as per the provisions under Rule 164 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Legislative Assembly.