Bhagwant Mann to get married again

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to get married again on Thursday.

Mann will be married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh. He got divorced from his first wife Inderjit Kaur in 2015. After the divorce, Mann’s first wife lives in America.

The CM has two children, son Dilshan and daughter Seerat, from his first wife. They live with their mother in America but attended Mann’s swearing-in as CM.

As per the information available, Mann’s mother and sister convinced him to get re-married and chose the girl for him.

It is believed Mann’s entry into politics which saw him become a Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur in 2014 soured his relations with his first wife which led to the couple’s divorce in 2015.

Mann had earlier said he chose service in Punjab over his family. At a programme on Tuesday, the CM praised his first wife for being a very good mother and raising his children well.

Sources said the marriage will take place at a Gurudwara in Chandigarh. Besides Mann’s family members, the ceremony will be attended by Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind

Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, and Raghav Chadha among others.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring congratulated the CM for tying the knot again.

“My heartiest congratulations to CM Bhagwant Mann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead,” he tweeted.