Ending speculation of a hung Assembly, Punjab is witnessing a Tsunami in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party with the relatively new player in the state politics making it a one-sided

contest.

AAP’s dominance, resulting from Punjab’s desire for badlaav (change), can be gauged from the fact the party was heading to a landslide victory by leading in 88 of 117 seats. While the Congress is way behind with 15 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal was leading only in eight seats.

The wave in AAP favor was apparently resulting in humiliating defeats to most stalwarts in Punjab politics with the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress trailing both from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur to AAP candidates. Former CM, Parkash Singh Badal of SAD was also trailing from Lambi constituency to AAP.

Former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, was also trailing in the counting of votes from Patiala Urban to the AAP candidate. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also trailing from Amritsar East to AAP.

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann was leading from Dhuri and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was also trailing from Jalalabad constituency.

Many ministers in the Congress government Razia Sultana in Malerkotla assembly constituency, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in Nabha (reserved) constituency, Randeep Singh Nabha in Amloh constituency and Manpreet Singh Badal in Bathinda constituency were trailing mostly to AAP candidates.