AAP’s obsession for publicity led to Moosewala’s murder: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said obsessive behaviour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain publicity has led to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Aftre visiting the family of Mossawala at his village to pay condolences, Shekhawat – who is in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab – said the incident “could have been avoided “but the callousness and blatant mis governess by novices in the art of administration has led to the murder of young Punjabi icon of music and total collapse of law and order in the state.

Criticising AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and party’s Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha, the Union minister of water resources said, “Insensitively and total lack of moral ethics has led to this tragic incident and we hold the AAP responsible for bringing fear psychosis to the state”.

Arguing that a systematic review could have been done to withdraw or prune security, Shekhawat said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has not gained any respect by being responsible for the murder of Mossawala.

“In fact the people of the state have realised that novices can not govern and the AAP’s real face of deceit has been unveiled,” he added. The Union minister said political dharma and ethics are alien to AAP.