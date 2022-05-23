2 Punjab men held for duping Haryana man of Rs 7 lakh for job in IGNOU

Haryana Police has arrested two persons for allegedly duping a person of Rs Seven lakh by promising him a job for his daughter at a University.

Sharing the information on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the two suspects have been identified as Arun Bhattacharya and Rajkumar, both residents of Baltana in Zirakhpur (SAS Nagar) Punjab.

Both had cheated a Kurukshetra district resident by alluring him with a government job for his daughter in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) New Delhi.

The spokesperson said the police had received a complaint from Parveen Kumar of Shahabad that he was duped on the pretext of being provided a job on the post of Assistant Registrar in the IGNOU.

In his complaint, Kumar told the police that Rajkumar and his associate Arun had cheated him by first demanding Rs Seven lakh as advance and Rs Eight lakh after his daughter gets the job.

Both the suspects told Kumar that his work would be done within a month and took Rs Seven lakh as advance. But neither Kumar’s daughter got the job not nor did they return the money.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused and produced before a court. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.

He urged the people to be aware of such fake job rackets as they cannot buy jobs with money.