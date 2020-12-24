The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday, approved the implementation of the Delhi-Panipat Corridor of the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS). The total length of the Delhi-Panipat Corridor of the RRTS is 103.02 kilometres (km) and it will have 17 stations including six in Delhi and 11 in Haryana.

The construction and commissioning of the RRTS will be undertaken in two stages – Sarai Kale Khan to Murthal including Murthal Depot (58.28 km) and Murthal to Panipat including Panipat Depot (44.74 km).

The project will enable efficient and effective movement of a large number of people into vastly congested places and provide important links for residents of urban/sub-urban nodes in Haryana to access services and facilities in towns and cities of the region, while bringing and accelerating economic development of these urban nodes.

The RRTS projects are being implemented by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a joint venture of the Government of India and participating state governments of Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In Delhi-Panipat RRTS Corridor, there are two participating States – Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and Government of Haryana. The Cabinet has decided to constitute new Municipal Corporation, Manesar in district Gurugram by including adjoining 29 villages in it.

The 29 villages namely Manesar (Rural+Urban), Kasan, Khoh, Naharpur Kasan, Nawada, Fatehpur, Dhana, Baskusla, Basharia, Kankrola, Bhangrola, Dhorka, Wazirpur, Badha, Sikanderpur Rampur (situated in the revenue estate of village Shikohpur), Shikohpur, Nakhrola, Bar-gujjar, Naurangpur, Meoka, Hayatpur, Sehrawan, Nainwal, Kukrola, Jhund Sarai (Viran), Jhund Sarai (Abad), Fazalwas, Gopalpur and Garhi-Harsar will be included in the limits of newly created Municipal Corporation, Manesar.

On inclusion of these 29 villages under the new Municipal Corporation, Manesar, the required criteria of minimum population of three lakhs will be fulfilled. The total area of this new Corporation will be 124.32 square kilometers as per present boundaries.