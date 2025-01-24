Challaned for rash driving, biker claims to be Amanatullah’s son

The Delhi Police, on Friday, challaned on a biker who claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and impounded his motorcycle for traffic violation and misbehavior with a police officer in the Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi. He was accompanied by a pillion rider.

The incident occurred when cops, during night patrolling, stopped the accused riding a Royal Enfield-make Bullet for reckless driving on the wrong side of the road in a zigzag manner amid loud noise of their bike with modified silencer.

When asked to produce documents by the officers on duty, he refused to oblige, calling it unnecessary. When the cops insisted, both the youths picked up an argument with them creating a scene on the road. In the heat of the argument, the biker identified himself as the son of MLA Amanatullah Khan and alleged that he was being targetted because of his father’s political position.

According to the police, the youths misbehaved with the officers and the accused called his father and handed his cell phone to the Station House Officer (SHO).

When informed about the fine imposed on his son under the Motor Vehicles Act, the man on the other end shouted at the cops on top of his voice, “Arrest me too!”

The SHO subsequently seized the motorcycle and imposed a challan of Rs 20,000 on the biker for dangerous driving, riding without helmet, using a modified silencer and driving without a driving license under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

As for the relationship of the biker with Amanatullah Khan, neither the AAP nor the MLA responded to the claim.