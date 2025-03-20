58 vendors challaned for selling tobacco products near schools

The Delhi Police challaned 58 vendors on a single day on Sunday for selling tobacco and paan products near the school premises in the Rohini district of North West Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

The action was aimed at curbing tobacco consumption in school-going children, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Vishnu Kumar.

During the drive, 87 shops were raided in the area to check the violation of the rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, (COTPA) 2003, he added.

The drive, in line with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, was carried out on Sunday with the motive to rid the society of tobacco consumption. All senior officials and SHOs were directed to take strict action against the vendors selling tobacco products.