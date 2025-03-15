Over 7,200 fined for traffic violations during Holi celebrations in Delhi

A total of 7,230 offenders were fined by the Delhi Police during Holi celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

According to police data, 1,213 individuals were booked for drunken driving, 573 for triple riding, 2,376 for not wearing a helmet, 97 for using tinted glass, and 2,971 for other offenses.

Advertisement

Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta stated that special traffic police teams closely monitored cases of drunken driving, triple riding, underage driving, and riding without helmets.

Advertisement

Furthermore, special teams will be deployed to check drunken driving, red-light violations, rash driving, and stunt biking. Strict monitoring will be conducted at drinking hotspots and vulnerable areas, with radar guns used to curb overspeeding, Gupta added.

Additionally, the law enforcement agency has issued a stern warning to vehicle owners against allowing minors or unauthorized individuals to drive.

Flag marches have already been conducted in crowded marketplaces such as Sadar Bazar, and patrolling via motorcycles and mobile vans will continue throughout the day.

In view of the festival of colors, Delhi Police implemented elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and safe celebrations for the public.

These measures included foot patrolling, meetings with local communities, and aerial surveillance of vulnerable areas using drones.