CAQM revokes GRAP-IV restrictions in Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Thursday, revoked Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas following a decline in pollution levels.

An official order issued on Thursday indicated that Delhi’s air quality showed improvement, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 302 at 4:00 pm.

The CAQM’s sub-committee noted that forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predict the AQI will remain in the “Very Poor” category (index values 301-400) in the coming days due to favorable meteorological conditions, including higher wind speeds.

Despite the revocation of Stage IV curbs, the Centre’s panel has directed pollution control agencies, including the Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to ensure strict enforcement and intensification of measures under Stages III, II, and I of the revised anti-pollution plan across the NCR.

Citizens have been urged to follow the ‘Citizen Charter’ guidelines associated with Stages I, II, and III to help maintain air quality, especially during winter, when adverse weather conditions can exacerbate pollution levels.

The sub-committee stated it will continue to monitor the air quality closely and review the situation periodically, making further decisions based on AQI trends and weather forecasts.