Delhi wakes to a warmer morning as air quality improves to ‘moderate’

Delhi experienced a warmer morning today, with temperatures reaching 31.7°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7°C under clear skies, with no forecast of rainfall.

In a positive development, Delhi’s air quality has improved from the ‘poor’ category to ‘moderate,’ with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 161.

According to the IMD, there were no significant temperature fluctuations across Delhi-NCR in the past 24 hours. However, both maximum and minimum temperatures registered a slight drop.

The maximum temperature ranged between 28-30°C, while the minimum varied from 13-16°C. Minimum temperatures remained 1-4°C below normal, whereas maximum temperatures were lower by 1-3°C in most parts of Delhi. Winds from the northwest blew at speeds below 16 km per h during this period.

Despite minimum temperatures staying within the normal range, the IMD noted that some areas in Delhi-NCR recorded unusually high maximum temperatures.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels are classified as 0-50: good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Saturday at 4 PM, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) showed AQI variations across different parts of Delhi-NCR. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 202, while Ghaziabad and Noida reported levels of 257 and 114, respectively.