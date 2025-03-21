Delhi experiences warmer morning; air quality improves to ‘moderate’

Delhiites woke up to a much warmer morning on Friday with the temperature rising to 32.8°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city recorded the minimum temperature at 16.5°C, under clear skies with no signs of drizzle.

In a positive development, Delhi’s air quality has improved from the ‘poor’ category to ‘moderate’, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 144.

The IMD reported no significant temperature fluctuations across Delhi-NCR over the past 24 hours. However, both the maximum and the minimum temperatures have seen a slight dip. The maximum temperature ranged between 28 and 30°C while the minimum varied between 13 and 16°C.

The minimum temperatures were from 1 to 4°C below normal while maximum were lower between 1 and 3°C above normal across most parts of Delhi. The past 24 hours saw northwesterly winds blowing at speeds below 16 km/h, the IMD noted.

Despite the minimum temperatures remaining within normal limits, the IMD highlighted that several areas in Delhi-NCR witnessed unusually high maximum temperatures.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified as 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Friday at 4 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) indicated variations in AQI levels across different parts of Delhi-NCR. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 165, while Ghaziabad and Noida reported 216 and 92, respectively.

While the air quality has shown improvement, pollution levels remain a persistent health concern, emphasizing the need for continued awareness and precautionary measures.