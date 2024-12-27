CAQM revokes GRAP 3 curbs as Delhi’s air quality improves

The Central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, on Friday, revoked curbs under the anti pollution Graded Response Action Plan GRAP Stage III.

However, the commision said that the measures under stages I and II would remain in force to manage pollution levels, and prevent the situation from further deterioration.

The move came in wake of improvement in Delhi’s AQI levels on Friday.

The sub committee has said that as per the favorable meteorological conditions as predicted by the weather agencies, there is a likelihood of further improvement.

As per the agency, Delhi’s AQI was 334 at 7 pm and could further improve.

However, the commission has asked the concerned agencies to intensify actions under stages I and II of GRAP.

This is the second time when the agency has revoked the stage3 curbs.

With the revocation of stage 3 measures, BS4 Diesel and BS 3 petrol four wheelers would be allowed on roads.

Similarly other activities could also start which were prevented under the stage.