CAQM revises GRAP norms to combat adverse air during winter months in Delhi, NCR

In a bid to bolster the steps to particularly combat the generally adverse air quality scenario in winter months in Delhi-NCR, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and adjoining areas has revised its anti- pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an official statement said here on Saturday.

The new measures have incorporated hybrid learning for schools when the air quality is under the ‘severe’ category. The option to exercise the online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians, while the pollution is under the ‘severe plus’ zone with the AQI level above 450 (Stage- IV), sub- committee said.

In amendments in the stage- III of the GRAP, persons with disabilities shall be permitted to ply BS – III Petrol / BS – IV Diesel LMVs, provided that these are specifically adopted for them and are run only for their personal use.

The key revisions in the GRAP schedule also have addition of measures to stage- II (very poor) air quality, with AQI ranging between 301-400, that include carrying out mechanical/ vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis, enhancing the number of shifts of deployment of such machines to further intensify this kind of sweeping.

It also includes ensuring daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, preferably before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and ensuring proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites/ landfills.

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism for the entire NCR, based on average AQI levels in Delhi that brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities to respond to situations of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.