GRAP Stage 1 restrictions reimposed in Delhi amid rising pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, following a deterioration in air quality across Delhi-NCR.

The GRAP Sub-Committee, in a meeting on Friday, reviewed the region’s air quality scenario along with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has once again slipped into the ‘Poor’ category after nearly a week of ‘Moderate’ air quality, aided by favorable meteorological conditions.

Stage 1 of GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

It additionally bans open waste burning, restricts the use of diesel generators, and prohibits coal or firewood usage in eateries.