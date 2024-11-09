CAQM concerned over growing backlog of pending complaints being handled by respective agencies

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday held a meeting to review the progress and effectiveness of the actions being implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), particularly in air pollution hotspots, and other designated priority areas across Delhi.

It expressed concern regarding the slow pace of resolution and the growing backlog of pending complaints being handled by the respective agencies. It was strongly emphasised that every case of violation must be treated with urgency and addressed promptly to ensure swift resolution.

The MCD was specifically instructed to comprehensively review the parking fee structure in public parking spaces as called for by the Commission vide Direction Number 82 dated August 20. This directive mandates rationalization / review of parking fees for private vehicles in order to encourage the use of public transportation.

The meeting also focused on strict discipline and steps to guard against unauthorised/ haphazard parking of private vehicles on metaled roads, markets, public spaces etc leading to vehicular congestion and high levels of pollution, particularly in winters and called for strict action against violators including for violations of Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate regime.

It directed for intensified actions to liquidate the large fleet of highly polluting End-of-Life (EoL) Vehicles (more than 15 years for Petrol vehicles and 10 years for Diesel vehicles) still reported to be plying in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, senior officials from key departments and agencies of the GNCT of Delhi, including Environment, Transport, MCD, Traffic Police, Delhi Jal Board, PWD and DSIIDC besides other organisations like the CPWD, NDMC, NHAI, DMRC, DDA, NCRTC and NBCC.

During the meeting, presided over by CAQM Chairperson, it was strongly reiterated that all relevant departments, authorities, and agencies are required to strictly implement the directions issued by the Commission, in its letter and spirit.

The importance of strict and uncompromising enforcement was underscored and it was emphasized that immediate and firm action must be taken against any violators, ensuring accountability at all levels.

The panel underscored the need for a more proactive approach in dealing with complaints, as delays in resolving issues also hinder the effective implementation of air quality management measures.

The Commission also reminded the authorities that timely resolution is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the enforcement process and for achieving the broader objectives of air pollution control.

Key actions reported to enforce the GRAP in Delhi include hotspot-specific action plans and measures in other identified priority areas, augmenting public transport and improving traffic management, preventing open biomass/MSW burning during the winters and enhanced public awareness, among other initiatives.