Delhi records best-ever February air quality with lowest average AQI of 121

Delhi recorded its lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) of the year on Friday, with an average AQI of 121, according to the daily AQI Bulletin released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The average AQI of 121 is the lowest recorded during January–February in the past three years, since 2023, the report stated.

Advertisement

This surpasses the previous second-best February AQI of 220 in 2024 and the third-best AQI of 225 in 2022.

Advertisement

Additionally, the number of ‘Good to Moderate’ air quality days (AQI <200) in January–February 2025 stood at 14, matching 2024 as the second highest count in recent years.

The highest was recorded in 2022, with 15 days. In contrast, previous years saw fewer such days—6 in 2018, 12 in 2019, 9 in 2020, 4 in 2021, and 12 in 2023.

The improvement in Delhi’s air quality can be attributed to favorable meteorological conditions.