Delhi’s air quality improves, AQI at 186

Delhi is experiencing a rise in temperature, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 27.5°C and the minimum at 10.7°C. The sky will remain clear with no chances of drizzle.

Meanwhile, the national capital is witnessing an improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 186, categorizing it as ‘Moderate.’

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted stable weather conditions over the next three days, with no significant temperature variations.

Advertisement

It noted that while the minimum temperature remains around normal levels, the maximum temperature is above average at most locations in Delhi-NCR.

On Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the Delhi-NCR region lifted Stage-II restrictions under its anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

This decision comes as a result of improving air quality, attributed to favorable meteorological conditions.

A gradual increase of 2-4°C in minimum temperatures is expected across Northwest India over the next four days. No major changes are anticipated in Central India for the next three days, but a rise of 2-4°C is likely afterward.

Other parts of India are expected to experience stable minimum temperatures over the next 4-5 days. However, an active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from February 25, bringing heavy rainfall and snowfall to Jammu & Kashmir between February 25 and 28, 2025.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels are classified 0-50 as good; 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Monday, various areas in Delhi-NCR have reported improved AQI levels. Data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded AQI levels at 4 pm in Gurugram 198, Ghaziabad 118, and Noida 144—both of which fall under the ‘satisfactory’ category.