Cable theft disrupts services on Blue Line of Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations has affected its services on the Blue Line.

The DMRC said the necessary repair will be undertaken during night hours after the end of passenger services.

In a series of post on X, the DMRC said, “Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 – Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signaling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations.”

Trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting into bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Blue Line, it said.

“Delhi Metro shall make an attempt to repair the impacted section between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar from 12:45 pm onwards. During this period, single line operation will be done between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar. However, in case the repair work takes more time and is not completed quickly, the work shall be done in the night hours after the end of passenger services,” the DMRC said.

The inconvenience is regretted, it added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the theft, former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led central government over the law and order in the national capital.

Cornering Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the matter, Kejriwal in a post on X wrote, “Amit Shah ji, what is happening in Delhi? Delhi Metro cable was also stolen. Nothing is safe. Do something.”

Notably, the AAP on Wednesday staged a protest against the Centre over the law and order situation in Delhi at the Assembly premises, in the wake of reported rise in incidents of crime in the national capital.