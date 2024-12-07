Businessman shot dead while returning from morning walk

A 52-year-old businessman was gunned down by unknown assailants while he was returning from morning walk in the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara in East Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, “Around 8:3o am, we received a PCR call that two boys on a bike shot a man and fled. Police team rushed to the spot and found a person shot three-four times who later succumbed to injuries. He was identified as Sunil Jain, a resident of Krishna Nagar. He was returning to his home after a morning walk from Yamuna Sports complex when the assailants shot him dead, the official said.

A crime team was called to the spot and cops have launched an investigation into the matter. Jain was a utensil businessman and his family has denied any threat received to him.

This is the third murder in the capital in the last 24 hours. A son had killed his mother in Khayala area over a marriage objection. Moreover, last night around 12 , two brothers were stabbed in Govindpuri area in which one of them died.