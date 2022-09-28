Police on Wednesday said that a government wine shop in Khayala, West Delhi, was robbed of Rs 30 lakh. Burglars also took away the CCTV camera system installed in the shop.

A police team reached the spot after receiving the information and inspected the shop. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Khyala police station and an investigation has been initiated.

According to a police official, a PCR call regarding a burglary in the government wine shop was received at the police station on September 26. On reaching the spot, the complainant stated that the burglary was committed after breaking the wall of the wine shop at night.

It was informed that the burglars carried away cash about Rs 30 lakh along with other items.

During the investigation, employees of the neighbouring shops along with the employees of the wine shop are being interrogated. Efforts are being made to nab the accused.