BJP’s ‘Nukkad Sabhas’ focus on local issues, highlighting AAP Govt’s inefficiency: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday stated that the Nukkad Sabha Committee of the party, led by Satish Upadhyay along with a team of 15 workers, is organizing daily meetings targeting 3–4 polling booths at a time.

These meetings aim to highlight the alleged failures of the AAP government while addressing the public’s concerns.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, at least one Nukkad Sabha is held daily at the municipal ward level across the city.

He said that while the party traditionally organizes public meetings after the formal announcement of elections and candidates, there is new enthusiasm among the people of Delhi and BJP workers to vote out what they describe as an inefficient and allegedly corrupt government.

Sachdeva added that the enthusiasm of the public and party workers encouraged them to kick-start the election campaign with Nukkad Sabhas as soon as the election atmosphere began to build.

Under the leadership of former BJP state unit chief Satish Upadhyay, the Nukkad Sabha Committee is ensuring that the party’s election narrative reaches every citizen, Sachdeva said.

Upadhyay stated that between December 11 and 17, the BJP has conducted 1,812 Nukkad Sabhas. These meetings have highlighted the failures of the AAP government at the grassroots level across neighborhoods.

He further explained that the party’s election narrative department studies public expectations daily through surveys and social media.

He claimed that people are currently frustrated with issues such as stalled development, pollution, a weak healthcare and education system, waterlogging, and a drinking water crisis.

According to the BJP leader, the party’s national office bearers, MPs, MLAs, and district officials raise local issues through Nukkad Sabhas while linking them to alleged irregularities of the state government, including corruption related to the renovation of the ex-CM’s former residence, and present these facts to the public.