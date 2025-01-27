BJP’s Hary govt releasing polluted water in Yamuna to affect supply in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday accused the BJP of committing “water terrorism” against the people of Delhi by releasing polluted water into the river Yamuna through its government in Haryana, and claimed that the water treatment process at three major plants is on the brink of shut down.

Atishi while addressing a press conference here informed that she along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have written to the Chief Election Commissioner, regarding irrational rise of ammonia levels in Yamuna water flowing into Delhi from Haryana, alleging that the saffron party is also trying to affect Delhi’s water supply in a bid to influence the forthcoming.

The Delhi CM said that they have urged poll panel’s intervention into the matter, and further taking a swipe at the BJP, stating that this was beyond imagination that a party can stoop down to such a low and do things to affect water supply of around 30 per cent of the city, almost 34 lakh people.

She mentioned that the sharp spike in ammonia levels in Yamuna have been witnessed during the past four days, and such a thing happening near polls is something which raised suspicion whether it could have been done deliberately.

She alleged that the saffron party is committing a sin by doing this, whereas providing someone with drinking water is considered to be a good deed in Hinduism.

She claimed that with the high amount of ammonia in the raw water in the Yamuna flowing in from Haryana, the treatment plants are badly affected, due to which the water supply in several areas of the city will get affected.

In the letter to the poll panel, Atishi had mentioned that the issue has already been taken up with the concerned authorities in Haryana, however, she claimed that no concrete action has been taken by them in this regard.