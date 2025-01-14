BJP suspects AAP’s link with NGO mentioned in police probe on hoax bomb threats

Giving reference about the revelation by Delhi Police with regard to the recent hoax bomb threats to schools in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday claimed that when assembly elections are near, it has been seen that an atmosphere of riots is created and an attempt made to scare and terrorize the people of the city.

He said that the NGO whose reference is coming up in the probe, is being suspected to put up a juvenile in the forefront regarding the whole issue, and there may be a possibility that somewhere down the line in the probe, “the Aam Aadmi Party, may also come in the circle of suspicion to have links with the said NGO”, the BJP leader alleged.

Advertisement

He said that this is not a mere coincidence that whenever polls approach, attempts are being made to scare the people of the city, and everyone still remembers the North East Delhi and Shaheen Bagh violence.

Advertisement

The BJP leader claimed that the reason to suspect AAP’s reference coming up in this circle is that they are allegedly settling illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi.

He mentioned that those Bangladeshi agents who were recently arrested, and the documents seized from them, point towards two AAP MLAs.

Sachdeva further slammed AAP, alleging that the party receives foreign funding from those agencies which are not friendly to the nation.One of their MLA has charges of MCOCA against him, he said.

Delhi BJP chief also suspected that there is going to be a big expose in the coming future regarding the AAP, and then the people will see the reality and the alleged wrongdoings of the party.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, who also addressed the press conference, claimed that the investigation by police in the hoax bomb threats revealed that these emails were allegedly sent by a minor, and he also raised suspicion whether the minor did this on his own or is he just a pawn.

He claimed that everyone is aware of AAP allegedly having deep connections in Delhi with many unwanted NGOs, and activities related to opposing the hanging of Afzal Guru.

He further mentioned, “Now the question is getting deeper: which is the NGO, and does it have any link with AAP?