BJP stages protest over AAP’s education system

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday hit out at the “education revolution” of the AAP government, calling it hollow, alleging that the Delhi government deceives people, governs by spreading falsehoods and indulges in corruption.

He claimed that the alleged irregularities in the style of governance of AAP’s dispensation in Delhi have reached their limit, and its departure from power is inevitable. Addressing a protest organized under the ‘Pol Khol Campaign’ against Delhi’s education revolution outside the School of Specialized Excellence (SOSE) building in Dariyapur Kala village of Bawana assembly constituency, Gupta alleged that this government makes big announcements, constructs buildings for new schools, and then abandons these buildings under the guise of construction corruption.

He claimed that gradually such buildings turn into ruins and alleged that the sole objective of the AAP government is to make profit from construction. He accused the AAP government of shutting down 29 government schools started by the previous government, and also criticized the government for allegedly wasting Rs45 crores on building a new school in Daryapur Kalan, which has been lying vacant.

He charged AAP with commercializing education and claimed due to the declining standards of education in Delhi government schools, parents are being forced to enroll their children in private schools. He added that AAP’s education revolution is merely a farce, and claimed that in the last two years, 3 lakh students have failed in government schools. Citing government data, Gupta said that children studying in these schools are performing poorly.

He said that 88,409 students failed in Class 9 in 2022-23, and 1,01,331 students failed in 2023-24. Similarly, 54,755 students failed in Class 11 in 2022-23, and 51,914 failed in 2023-24, which means that in two years, a total of 2,96,409 students failed in Classes 9 and 11 combined, he charged.

Gupta stated that Delhi has 1,034 government schools with an annual budget of Rs 16,575 crore, catering to 16.49 lakh students. The government spends Rs 65,000 annually per student but fails to provide adequate teachers. Out of 1,670 sanctioned vice-principal posts, 1,094 remain vacant, Gupta added.