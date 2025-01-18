BJP resorting to dictatorship, alleges Kejriwal as screening of film on AAP stopped

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at the BJP claiming that it does not want the screening of the film made on AAP to take place.

Taking to social media platform AAP chief alleged,” A film has been made on Aam Aadmi Party. Today, where this film was to be shown to journalists, BJP prevented the screening of this film by deploying police force.”

AAP chief claimed that the saffron party is scared of the film because it exposes all the secrets behind the scenes, when his party leaders were wrongly arrested.

Kejriwal further raised questions stating that why similar scrutiny wasn’t applied to a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had been screened nationwide.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal stated, “A film that has been made about the AAP, and a special screening of this film was arranged for journalists. However, this morning, the police arrived and stopped the screening, stating that it could not be conducted. They claimed it was not allowed. This screening was a private one, not public,” he added.

Kejriwal further stated that, “There is no law that prohibits such private screenings. This event was not an election campaign. There was no political speech, no election symbol, no appeals for votes, no promotion of any party, and nothing was to be said against any political party.”

He claimed that the film reveals many hidden truths and plots behind the arrests of the prominent AAP leaders, and alleged that for these reasons, the saffron party is scared of the film.

Kejriwal expressed hope that soon permission would be granted to showcase the film.

The AAP chief said, “Where is it written that permission is required for a private screening, especially when this event was not related to elections in any way? There was no election symbol, no campaigning, and no appeal for votes. Despite repeated explanations, the police interfered,” he added.