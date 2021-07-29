In today’s meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Aam Aadmi Party demanded a discussion on corruption in awarding contracts worth crores to 31 companies for disposal of garbage at the Bhalaswa landfill site.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Leader of Opposition Vikas Goyal had also given a notice to the Mayor for holding a discussion a day before the House meeting. But the ruling BJP in the corporation, as before, this time also avoided discussion on corruption.

The house sitting ended with BJP Councillors raising slogans against the Delhi government and the Chief Minister. In the house meeting today, BJP Councilor Bhoomi Rachhoya also demanded an inquiry into the corruption scam in the BJP-ruled MCD and raised slogans for it.

Aam Aadmi Party’s North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goyal said, “The Chief Auditor of the Corporation had audited the corruption in the previous installation of 24 trommel machines at Bhalaswa landfill site and in the transportation of RDF on 14/12/20. Neither the audit report was placed before the House nor was any action taken against the culprits, even after the passage of 7 months.”

The Leader of Opposition said, “The BJP leaders, encouraged by their previous corruption scams, have now come up with a new plan to dispose of the waste from the Bhalaswa landfill site due to which the contract for disposal of garbage at Rs 306 per MT is being given to 31 companies. Each trommel machine will have to process the proposed 200 metric waste. In this way, a total amount of Rs 18.36 lakh will be paid per month for the processing of 6,000 MT of waste. While as per the audit report, the cost of a trommel machine is Rs 17.70 lakh. It will take 2 years to lift the entire waste at the Bhalaswa landfill site. If the corporation buys the machines and processes the waste itself, then the work will cost only 80 crores, while the estimated cost right now is Rs 280 crores.

“There has been a scam of about Rs 200 crore in the North MCD. If all the three corporations are combined, this scam will be of about 1,000 crore rupees.”

The North MCD Leader of Opposition said that the Aam Aadmi Party will write a letter to the Delhi government requesting a special audit to investigate this corruption scam.