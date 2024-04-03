Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Boxer and Congress member Vijender Singh on Wednesday joined the BJP in the run-up to the general election. He was welcomed by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde at the party headquarters here.

Speaking to reporters after joining the party, he said, “I have joined the BJP in interest of the people and to serve the people. I want to help more and more people.” He also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh’s recent post on ‘X’ had triggered speculations on him shifting his political affinity. “Kyu dare zindagi me kya hoga…kuch na hoga to tajurba hoga,” he posted a line by lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday. “Wherever the public wants, I am ready,” he added.

Reports also claimed his name was doings the rounds as the saffron party’s nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting.

The 38-year-old sportsman-turned-politician comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in his native Haryana state, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Singh won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. He also won bronze medals at the 2009 World Championships and the 2010 Commonwealth Games as well as silver medals at the 2006 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, all in the middleweight division.

In June 2015, he turned professional and signed a multi-year agreement with Queensberry Promotions through IOS Sports and Entertainment.

He had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency but lost.