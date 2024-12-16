BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Kejriwal’s residence over AAP’s ‘Mahila Adalat’ controversy

The BJP Mahila Morcha, led by MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, staged a protest on Monday near AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Firozshah Road.

The protest opposed the inclusion of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar at the AAP’s ‘Mahila Adalat.’

The protesters demanded that Kejriwal remove individuals with alleged anti-women mindsets from his party if he genuinely seeks to respect women in Delhi.

Sehrawat criticized Kejriwal for including Bibhav Kumar in his party and demanded his immediate expulsion.

She also called for an apology from Akhilesh Yadav to the women of the country for controversial remarks made in the past by his late father, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Accusing the Delhi Chief Minister of promoting alcohol consumption in the city, Sehrawat said this policy had disrupted family harmony and questioned Kejriwal’s moral authority to speak on women’s dignity.

“When a household sees the husband and son returning home intoxicated, one can only imagine the environment there. Kejriwal created this situation in Delhi, yet he now speaks of women’s honor,” Sehrawat stated.

She further questioned the vacant position of chairperson for the Delhi Commission for Women, asking on what moral grounds Kejriwal was addressing women’s issues.

Bansuri Swaraj echoed similar sentiments, accusing Kejriwal of harboring a misogynistic associate and questioning his credibility in addressing women’s dignity. She also claimed that crimes against women had increased under AAP’s governance in Punjab.