BJP leader Sachdeva accuses Kejriwal of suppressing CAG reports

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of spreading lies and misinformation through fabricated claims.

He alleged that Kejriwal does not hesitate to violate constitutional norms to conceal the truth, including suppressing CAG reports since 2022.

Advertisement

Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal, describing him as an anti-constitutional leader who avoids answering questions raised by the opposition.

Advertisement

The BJP leader also condemned the AAP chief for evading accountability on allegations such as the liquor scam and the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy.

Sachdeva claimed these controversies are rooted in leaked CAG reports that have surfaced in the media over the past two months.

He further alleged that the AAP government failed during the Covid pandemic, with the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stepping in to arrange thousands of temporary hospital beds, medicines, oxygen supplies, and other necessities.

Sachdeva also highlighted the challenges of cremating the deceased during the pandemic in Delhi, claiming that social organizations managed the situation while the Kejriwal government struggled.

The BJP leader asserted that if the party wins the Delhi elections on February 8, it would present the suppressed CAG report on the first working day of the assembly session to hold the AAP government accountable for allegedly misusing public funds.

Exuding confidence, Sachdeva said the BJP is committed to winning the elections and ensuring Delhi’s growth and development.