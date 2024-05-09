BJP has not done any work in Delhi except putting Kejriwal in jail, alleges AAP East Delhi candidate

INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kuldeep Kumar on Thursday alleged that the BJP has not done any work in Delhi except putting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

“The BJP has done nothing in Delhi besides arresting CM Arvind Kejriwal. This has resulted in widespread discontent among the people of Delhi,” Kumar said after he took out a bike rally in Laxmi Nagar as part of their ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote Se’ campaign, against arrest of Kejriwal.

During his visit to the area, the INDIA bloc candidate went to the shops and interacted with people and appealed for votes.

“We are going among the people to seek their blessings through bike rallies, road shows and door-to-door campaigns. Our effort is to appeal to every voter for votes. The BJP has wasted 10 years of the people of Delhi and betrayed them. Now people want to take revenge. In this election, they will vote for their son Kejriwal,” he said.

Kumar further said, “The blessings of Bajrang Bali are with Arvind Kejriwal. There can be delay, but not injustice. God is with him; truth and honesty will prevail. CM Kejriwal will be among us soon.”

“Our job is to go among the people and appeal to them for votes. Sunita Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and our leaders will be with us. We all are going among the people and appealing to each and every person to vote. We have to tell the people about the situation in the country and Delhi. We have to tell them how their popular Chief Minister was put in jail through a conspiracy,” he added.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place on May 25