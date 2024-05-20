BJP leaders who lie about funds should be tied up: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged the people of West Midnapore to tie up BJP leaders who lie that Narendra Modi had released money for the Awas Plus scheme but the Trinamul Congress is holding up the funds. “Like Modi, the BJP leaders are telling lies to confuse people. After their defeat in 2021 Assembly election, the BJP-led Centre has not released even 10 paise in Awas plus scheme.

BJP from head to foot is full of lies and they speak lies only,” he said while addressing a gathering at Keshpur. Keshpur falls under Ghatal Lok Sabha seat where actorturned-politician Dipak Adhikari alias Devis fighting against Hiran Chatterjee of BJP. Dev is two time MP. Hiran Chatterjee, also an actor, had joined Trinamul and left the party after differences cropped up. Mr Banerjee earlier held a meeting in Jhargram in support of the party’s nominee , Kalipada Soren. The Trinamul in 2019 had lost the Jhargram seat to BJP. Mr Banerjee said in Ghatal work on the Ghatal Master plan to control floods will start within six months. “Despite repeated requests the Centre did not provide funds, but we have arranged it and the state government will take up the scheme on its own. Mr Banerjee said the leaders of BJP had requested their bosses in Delhi to stop MGNREGA funds for Bengal.

The Mamata Banerjee government has paid the dues of 59 lakh job card holders. “Rest assured that once the INDIA bloc government is formed in Delhi we will get our dues of Rs 1.64 lakh crore and before 31 December 2024, the first installment of money meant for Awas Plus will be given to the beneficiaries of the scheme,” he said. He said people of the country have seen Modi’s Acche din. “The prices of essential commodities and fuel have gone up. There is mounting unemployment.

Advertisement

The youths are running from the pillar to post with the hope to get jobs. Modi is in the habit of changing the names of railway stations and cities. This time replace Modi, the most arrogant Prime Minister India has ever produced, he said. Mr Banerjee said 11 lakh women in West Midnapore are getting the benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, 18 lakh girls are getting Kanyashree benefits and 47 lakh people are getting free rations. “Rest assured Lakshmir Bhandar will not be stopped so long as the Ma, Mati Manush government is in power in Bengal,” he said.