BJP does not win polls by fair means: Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and MLA from New Delhi constituency Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has started a large-scale conspiracy in the national capital ahead of the elections to cut votes.

Kejriwal, while taking part in discussion in the Delhi assembly, claimed that he has gathered evidence, while also has witnesses, and will soon expose before the nation as to how BJP won Maharashtra and Haryana polls.

The AAP chief hit out at the saffron party alleging that it does not win elections by fair means Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, Kejriwal alleged that in Delhi, BJP has been caught red handed while trying to get people’s votes cut on a large scale.

Advertisement

He alleged that the saffron party BJP filed applications to get votes of thousands of voters struck- off, and said that he will make a big disclosure regarding the matter very soon.