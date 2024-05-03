BJP candidate from South Delhi LS seat Ramvir Singh Bidhuri files nomination

BJP’s candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday filed his nomination papers with thousands of supporters present on the occasion.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP’s national secretary and Delhi’s deputy in-charge Dr Alka Gurjar, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accompanied Bidhuri on this occasion.

Prior to filing his nomination, Bidhuri visited the Shri Gopal Temple located in Prithviraj Market to seek the blessings of the Almighty.

At present, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

A nomination rally was organised from the election office in Lado Sarai to the DM office in Saket of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. People chanted slogans of ‘Ek baar phir Modi Sarkar’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Participants came dressed in traditional attires. Some people wore dresses from South India while others were present in Uttarakhandi costumes. People from Purvanchal and farmers joined the rally with drums and trumpets, expressing their support for the BJP.

Riding in open trucks, Bidhuri, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Dr Gurjar, and the Delhi BJP president were greeted with flowers by the people along the way, showering them with blessings for victory.

Before the rally, a public meeting was held at the Lado Sarai election office. Witnessing the immense crowd gathered at the public meeting, Chief Guest Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence in BJP’s victory from the South Delhi parliamentary seat. He declared ”BJP’s victory in all seven seats of Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to return with the support of over 400 MPs”.

BJP candidate Bidhuri from South Delhi listed the development works for Delhi done by the Modi government, including peripheral roads, Eco Park, six-lane National Highway, India Gate Tunnel, National War Memorial, Kartavya Marg, new Parliament building, and the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate.

Launching a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader said, “Arvind Kejriwal destroyed Delhi. People are not getting drinking water and good transportation facilities. He has made Delhi world’s most polluted city…The Delhi government has not opened hospitals, schools and colleges. CM Kejriwal keeps on talking about purchasing 15,000 buses for DTC … The Yamuna River has become more poisonous than before.”

Exuding confidence in securing over 70 per cent of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “All the seven candidates are going to win. The candidates of BJP will get more than 70 per cent of votes… Now, the people of Delhi have taken the election into their hands and they want to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again for the third time.”

Bidhuri reached the DM office in Saket along with all the supporters and submitted the nomination papers. On this occasion, a pledge was made to win amid the cheers of BJP workers.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are going to polls in the 6th phase on May 25.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi.

Nominations will be scrutinised on May 7 and can be withdrawn till May 9. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 election, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri won the seat bagging 56.68 per cent of the votes polled. BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2019.