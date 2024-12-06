BJP accuses AAP of “24 Failures in 24 Months” in MCD

Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Friday highlighted what he described as “24 failures” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during their 24-month tenure in the corporation.

Singh claimed that while the people of Delhi had voted for AAP with high expectations, two years later, they are left disillusioned and betrayed.

Despite being in power for two years, he said, AAP has failed to address critical issues such as clearing garbage mountains on the city’s outskirts, repairing pothole-ridden roads, and cleaning clogged sewers.

He further criticized the AAP administration for the deteriorating condition of corporation-run hospitals, alleging that collapsing ceilings and walls, a shortage of doctors, and the unavailability of medicines have made affordable healthcare an unfulfilled promise.

According to Singh, political vendetta by AAP has stalled the formation of the standing committee, halting 235 development projects essential for the city’s growth.

He also accused the government of financial mismanagement, claiming that while only Rs 25 lakh is released in installments for ward development, Rs 15 crore is allocated to MLAs, many of whom, he alleged, are rarely seen.

“AAP has funds for their corrupt MLAs but neglects the hardworking councilors who serve the city round the clock,” he remarked.

Singh also alleged corruption in the veterinary department, pointing out a surge in illegal meat shops and an increase in stray animals despite significant annual expenditures in this sector.

Additionally, he criticized the mayor for reallocating Rs 500 crore from the Horticulture Department’s budget to the Mayor’s Head last year. This move, he claimed, has halted the maintenance of Delhi’s parks, leading to their deterioration.