BJP accuses AAP, Cong of joining hands with ‘anti-national elements’

Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of joining hands with ”anti-national elements” and standing alongside them.

Addressing a joint press conference at the party’s headquarters here along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the party has pledged zero tolerance towards terrorism, and the record of the Modi government over the past 11 years stands as proof of this commitment.

“On the one hand, we are focused on eliminating Naxalism completely, and for the BJP, “Nation First” has always been the guiding principle. However, there are some anti-national parties that collaborate with forces working against the country, receive funding from them for political gains, and then choose to remain silent,” Thakur said.

“Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, who engage in “double dating,” along with the “AAP and Hath,” are siding with anti-national forces,” the BJP MP said.

“Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, who engage in “double-dating,” appear one way on the outside but are entirely different on the inside. Whether it is the surgical strike, air strike, or the issue of Afzal Guru’s hanging, on all these topics, both Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have shown the same position, with Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal standing together,” he charged.

“Who stood shoulder to shoulder with the tukde tukde gang who raised anti-national slogans? Who gave him (chief of tukde tukde gang) the ticket? It was Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, who indulge in double dating? Not only this, who stayed with the terrorist sympathisers in Punjab just to win elections? Kejriwal should answer this,” he said.

He accused former AAP leader Tahir Hussain of “defaming” the country by “inciting riots” in the national capital. “Who defamed the country by inciting riots in Delhi? If Tahir Hussain is in jail today, can the Aam Aadmi Party run away from him?” Thakur asked.

Hitting out at the AAP and Congress, the BJP MP said these are the same people who raise doubts over the martyrdom of Inspector Sharma in connection with the Batla House case.

“This is the same AAP and the same Congress Party that raise questions on the Batla House incident. They raise doubts over the martyrdom of Inspector Sharma. There are some people in Delhi who spread rumours of bomb blasts and make parents cry and get schools closed. Who is the mastermind behind this?” Thakur said.